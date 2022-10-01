Chandigarh: The Chandigarh district court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Aam Aadmi Party legislator and Professor Baljinder Kaur in a two-year-old case related to physically attacking the police at an anti-electricity price hike protest back in 2020.

The non-bailable warrant comes in the wake of the MLA's absence at a scheduled court appearance earlier in September. A charge sheet was filed by police personnel from Chandigarh's Sector 3 police station last year.

The protest, having taken place in January 2020, saw AAP workers, led by the-then Opposition leaders Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema, and others, trying to surround former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's residence.

Subsequently, agitators had been dispersed using water cannons, with Mann, Cheema, and MLA Rupinder Ruby being detained by the police. Notably, Mann, who too was an accused in the case, was provided bail on Friday.