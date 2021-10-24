Chandigarh (Punjab): Amid the infighting in the Punjab Congress, state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said the state must "come back" to its real issues that concern every Punjabi and future generations. He asserted that he will not let the real issues take a back seat. How do we deal with the financial emergency that is upon us? he further asked. This comes amid the ongoing war of words between several Congress leaders from Punjab with former chief minister Amarinder Singh over the latter's friendship with Pak scribe Aroosa Alam.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu wrote, "Punjab must come back to its real issues that concern every Punjabi and our future generations. How will we counter the financial emergency that stares upon us? I will stick to the real issues and not let them take a back seat."

During his recent meeting with senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Harish Rawat in Delhi, Sidhu had raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken up by the leadership on which actions are yet to be taken. The agenda includes action against those guilty in the 2015 sacrilege cases and the drugs mafia.

He had said the people of Punjab demand justice for the 2015 police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in Faridkot following the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib during the previous SAD-BJP regime.

On the drugs issue, he had written, "The big fish mentioned in the STF report must immediately be arrested and given exemplary punishment."

The other issues flagged by him in the letter included illegal mining of sand and its transport. Substantiating this in a tweet on Sunday, Sidhu said the choice was clear between “irreparable damage and the last chance for damage control”.

“The choice is clear between irreparable damage and the last chance for damage control. Who will bring back the state's resources to the state's coffers, instead of them going to private pockets?? Who will lead the initiative for the resurrection of our great state to prosperity," he tweeted.

In his letter to Gandhi, Sidhu had also flagged the issues which the government "must deliver upon" and that it was the poll-bound state's "last chance for resurrection and redemption".

"Let the mist clear, reality shine like the sun upon the roadmap for revival of Punjab, shunning those who protect the selfish vested interests and focus only on the path that will lead to Jittega Punjab, Jittegi Punjabiyat and Jittega Har Punjabi (triumph of Punjab, Punjabiyat and Punjabis)!” read his third tweet on Sunday.

(agency inputs)

