Punjab: Punjab Finance minister and senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Harpal Singh Cheema has hinted at legal action with regards to his allegations against the BJP, claiming that the party is trying to lure MLAs from other parties to topple the AAP and other governments. "BJP is trying to bring down the government in every state by buying opposition party leaders. We will meet the DGP regarding this matter today with evidence. We will also demand to register a case. This matter needs to be investigated," he said.

Cheema alleged that some BJP leaders have contacted around 10 AAP MLAs and offered them Rs 25 crore to quit AAP and join the BJP. "They want to break 35 of our AAP MLAs to topple the AAP government here in Punjab. They did this in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and now 8 MLAs from Goa have also quit Congress and joined BJP," he said.

However, showing faith in the strength of his party, the leader said that 'his MLAs won't break even if they are offered Rs.2500 crore'. "BJP will not be successful because we are a strong party," he added.

The leader has made similar statements in the past alleging that the BJP is trying to break the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Punjab by offering Rs 25 crore to each MLA in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in the state. He was speaking at a press conference held in Chandigarh last Tuesday.

Also read:BJP buying our MLAs, have approached 10 of us in Punjab: Kejriwal