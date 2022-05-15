Ludhiana: Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday visited the ancestral home of revolutionary Sukhdev Thapar in Naughara, located in Ludhiana. During his visit, Bains recollected sacrifices made by Rajguru, among other freedom fighters, before listing out reforms he would oversee in the state as well as casting doubt on the Centre on weapons and drugs being recovered near the International Border.

"The Union government is blaming the Punjab government for the security and law and order situations. It was a failure of BSF and Home Minister Amit Shah that drones or weapons could enter the country from across the border," he said. Bains also requested the Centre as well as security agencies to be strict in this regard.

Also read: 'Deplorable and shocking': India registers strong protest against killing to two Sikh men in Pakistan

Notably, the Minister of Jails also said that he was keen on toning down the 'VIP culture' in Punjab prisons. "Ever since our government was formed, we have seized drugs and mobiles in large quantities from jails and strict measures are being taken," he said, further noting that he was going to start a new service wherein mobile network would be jammed in and around prisons, effectively stopping mobile phone operations inside prison premises.

He further said that the comfortable jails which used to have big farmhouses have also been shut down and that all inmates would be treated as prisoners. "We are also destroying the VIP culture in jails," he said.