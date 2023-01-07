Chandigarh: Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari Saturday resigned from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet. This came months after an audio clip surfaced in which he was purportedly heard "fixing a deal to extort money". AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh said that Sarari has resigned citing personal reasons. Though opposition parties had been demanding his resignation and arrest over the audio clip, Sarari, however, rubbished allegations against him.