Ludhiana (Punjab): A court in Punjab's Ludhiana Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for raping a minor three years ago. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Amarjit Singh sentenced the accused Manish Pandey of Doraha for raping a minor after abducting her three years ago. The court has also fined him Rs 1 lakh.

Also read: Two get 30-year jail term for raping minor

The case was registered on 20 November 2019 at Thana Sadar Khanna following a complaint by a woman saying that her minor daughter, who was studying in 11th standard at the time, was taken by the accused on the pretext of marriage. When the girl did not return home from school, the family searched for her but to no avail.

Later police registered a case on the complaint of the family. The accused was arrested on November 22, 2019, and was later produced in court. The accused pleaded not guilty. After hearing the arguments of both sides over the past three years, the court sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.