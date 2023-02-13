Hoshiarpur (Punjab): In a freak case, a person who as declared dead by a private hospital, while seeing the movement of that person, the family immediately took him to the PGI (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh) where the person came alive. The born-again person was identified as Bahadur Singh, a resident of village Nangal Shaheed at Ram Colony Camp in Hoshiarpur.

Bahadur Singh had severe breathing and coughing problems and his family brought him to IVY Hospital. After three to four hours of treatment by the doctors at the private hospital, Bahadur Singh was declared dead. The doctors asked the family to pay the bill and take the dead body. When the family were shifting the body of Bahadur Singh, they noticed movements in his body parts. The family immediately took him to the PGI.

The PGI doctors examined and treated Bahadur Singh, who regained consciousness after sometime. Later, the family staged a protest dharna outside IVY Hospital and is demanding cancellation of the license of the hospital. The surprising thing is that the person declared dead by the hospital is also present in this protest.

'Pay the bill and take the dead body'

Talking about the incident, Bahadur Singh's wife Kulwinder Kaur said that when her husband had a common cough, they took him to IVY and the doctors there tested his throat. A pipe was inserted and the patient was admitted to an ICU. Kulwinder Kaur said that after 3 to 4 hours, when I insisted to meet my husband, the nurses there mistreated me and did not allow me to meet him. But when I again asked to meet the doctors, they said that your husband is dead, pay the bill and take the dead body, she said.

In this regard, SHO Model Town Harpreet, who reached the spot, while speaking, said that a complaint has been filed against the hospital by the victim's family members and a case will be filed against the accused after investigation within 2 days.