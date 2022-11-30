Chandigarh: In a fresh jibe at the Punjab government over the recent crackdown on gun culture, Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, has tweeted a picture of state cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan holding a pistol. Majithia while uploading a screenshot of Maan's Instagram picture in which she is seen flaunting a pistol in a cop's uniform, tagged DGP Punjab and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann besides Maan herself.

"Who is the real DGP? Anmol Gagan Mann who has not yet deleted the photo? Or Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav who gave the order? No action even after 4 days? Why the double standard?", Majithia asked while referring to the recent FIR against four people including a 10-year-old boy and his father by the Amritsar Rural Police for “glorifying gun culture”.

The FIR was later canceled after it was pointed out that the firearm in question was a toy gun. The case was registered at the Kathunangal Police Station on Wednesday. The Punjab government recently banned the public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture, including on social media. Majithia on Monday took a jibe at the Punjab AAP government for lodging FIR against a 10-year-old by tweeting an old picture of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann holding a gun.

In the picture shared by Majithia, CM Bhagwant Mann is seen holding aloft a double-barreled gun and taking aim at something with it with his finger on the trigger. Majithia captioned the picture as "friend is fond of guns but FIRs are being fired against children." The Punjab police on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to voluntarily remove any content related to weapons from their social media handles in the next 72 hours.