Faridkot: Punjab jail minister Harjot Bains took to Twitter on Thursday and said that the government has suspended Faridkot Central Modern Jail Superintendent Joginder Pal over a video of a prisoner housed in the jail barracks going viral.

Jail minister Harjot Bains on Thursday tweeted, “Faridkot Jail Superintendent is suspended after video of a prisoner from jail went viral. AAP Govt has already issued strict orders to stop the usage of Mobile Phones in Jails.”

The video of the inmate, Karan Sharma, had gone viral on social media in less than two weeks after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s May 14 claim that his government had run a special drive at the jails between March 16 and May 10 and had seized 710 mobiles in order to put an end to the VIP culture at the state prisons.

During the search of the Faridkot jail on Thursday, five mobile phones, two phone chargers, and two sets of headphones were recovered.