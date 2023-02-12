Bathinda (Punjab) : To increase forest cover, the Punjab Government is taking up unique initiatives one of which is giving subsidy for planting saplings and rearing trees. Also, saplings are being given free to common public based on Aadhaar cards and land records. Social workers are also roped in to encourage people to plant more trees to save and preserve safe environment.

Giving information about these schemes, Bathinda Forest Range Officer Amarinder Singh said that such schemes have been brought by the Center and the Punjab Government to increase the area under forest. Now the common people and farmers are getting support from them. Anybody can get free saplings on their card.

FRO Amarinder Singh said that all farmers who want to promote forestry should get themselves registered with the forest department and take free saplings. He said that to promote this agriculture, they have seven types of saplings, such that these saplings can be planted on the banks of the fields and canals.

He said that after registering the farmers under this tree subsidy scheme, a copy of Aadhaar card, bank account and proof of the respective land will be taken from them. After registration, their beat officer will go to the respective place and take pictures through GPS so that these plantations can be monitored through satellite. Direct payment to the farmers will be made in their bank accounts.

The FRO said that under this scheme the planters will get subsidy for rearing trees for 4 years. But this subsidy will be based on the number of saplings, if the farmer plants 100 saplings in the first year, then he will get a subsidy of 100 saplings in the first year. In the second year, if the number of saplings decreases due to lack of maintenance, then the subsidy will be given as per the number of existing saplings.