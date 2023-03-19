Chandigarh: The Punjab government has extended the ban on internet and SMS services till Monday noon, even as the hunt for Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh continues. The state government has also issued an order in this regard.

The Punjab government has also informed that all mobile internet, SMS services, and services provided on other mobile networks except banking and mobile recharge have been suspended in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab. At the same time, all dongle and internet services except voice calls have been suspended till March 20 at 12 PM.

The government has banned internet services to stop the spread of any kind of rumors. As per the order the decision was taken in the interest of public safety. A search operation is going on in the state to nab Singh.

" In exercise of power conferred on me under the India Telegraph Act, 1885, it is directed that all mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be further suspended from March 19 (12.00 hours) to March 20 (12.00 hours) to prevent any incitement to violence and any disturbance of peace and public order," the official order issued on Sunday said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police has been conducting a flag march in Jalandhar under the leadership of SSP Urban and SSP Rural. On this occasion, senior officials of the Punjab Police said that everything is under control in the city at present. Apart from this, he also said about Amritpal that continuous search operation is going on by the police. He said, "We are keeping an eye on every area. The entire area is being searched. Senior police officers are part of the search operation."