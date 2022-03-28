Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that the AAP government is all set to provide door to door delivery of the ration in the state on the lines of the Delhi model. According to the CM, the scheme would be optional and will be provided only upon request. "AAP has decided to start doorstep delivery of ration for the people of Punjab. Our officers will call you to ask the timings of the same and will deliver at that time. It is an optional scheme," he said.

In a video shared Mann said that it's very unfortunate that even after 75 years of Independence, the poor have to wait in long queues, while the rich can order anything at the click of a mouse at the comforts of their homes. "Some people, who live hand to mouth have to often leave their day's work in order to get the ration. Old women have to walk for kilometres to get it from ration depots,” he added.

He also said that the poor often get the poor the bad quality ration and they have no option other than to consume it, but the AAP government is going to change the system, he said. "The poor have no choice, but to eat the unclean ration. However, now the AAP, a govt chosen by the people, is all set to change this. The good-quality ration will be packed in clean gunny bags and delivered to people’s doorstep,” he said.

