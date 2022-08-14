Chandigarh: Days after the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur, Dr. Avinash Kumar has been assigned the post of Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid Medical University, Faridkot. He has been given the executive charge by the government. Dr. Avinash Kumar will hold this charge until the appointment of the next permanent VC.

Dr Bahadur’s resignation came in wake of a controversy over the eminent doctor being “humiliated” and forced to lie on “dirty mattress” in the hospital by the state Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, during his inspection of the hospital, late last month. The incident had become a major embarrassment for the government, with people from all walks of life supporting Dr Raj Bahadur and condemning the Health Minister for the incident.

Dr Avinash Kumar is currently holding the charge of Director Medical Education in the University and now the Punjab Government has temporarily assigned him as the Vice Chancellor of the University. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued a letter in this regard, through which this appointment has been made with immediate effect.