Chandigarh: Notorious gangster Landa has taken the responsibility of the recent killing of a garments seller at Dinpur village on the Amritsar-Bathinda National Highway on Tuesday. The slain Gurjant Singh of Rasoolpur village was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on Tuesday afternoon. He was rushed to Tarn Taran Civil Hospital where he was declared dead.

Also read: Child among 4 of Punjabi family kidnapped, murdered in US; abduction video released by police

Gangster Landa has purportedly owned the attack. In a social media post, Landa accused the slain Gurjant Singh to be a “pimp' of police saying he had ruined the life of our brother Arshdeep Bathi. “The police should take their proper action but if they harass our family and relatives by going to our houses like before then we will go to your houses next time. About 35 and 40 of our boys are locked up in jails at the behest of the pimp. Anyone who betrays them will face death,” he said.

Pertinently Arshdeep is said to be a cousin of slain Gurjant and was embroiled in a dispute with the latter. Landa is also accused in the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali earlier this year. The slain Gurjant's family has said that Landa demanded Rs 20 lakh extortion from their son, but they could not afford the money.