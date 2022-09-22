Ferozepur: The Bharti Kisan Union leaders on Thursday protested against the Punjab and central government against what they termed as "anti-farmer" decisions especially the policy on MSP leading to disruption in the rail services. The railway traffic in the district remained suspended from 12 to 3 pm. Farmers also stopped the Delhi-Ferozepur railway line at Mansa, sources said.

The protesting farmers said the central and state governments are taking "anti-farmer decisions every day, due to which we are protesting". The farmer leaders complained that they were not getting the appropriate MSP for their crops leading to losses. They also expressed discontent over the state government's warning of action against stubble burning by the farmers.

The protesting farmers also complained about the lack of compensation to many farmers whose crops were damaged last year. They alleged that the assessment of such cases was still pending from the Revenue Department.

