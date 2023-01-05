Ludhiana: Family members of a youth vandalized the premises of the Ludhiana Civil Hospital on Thursday alleging that his body has been sold by the hospital authorities. Police sources said that the deceased who passed away on January 1 is a resident of Ludhiana.

They further revealed that after the hospital authorities were unable to hand over the body of the youth to his family members they went on a rampage and ransacked the compound adding that even some doctors were allegedly manhandled by them.

The situation became as such that other patients fled from the spot fearing for their safety. The doctors also fled from the spot. The protesters allegedly vandalized the office of the SMO. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Upon being informed about the incident a large police contingent reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The police officials assured the family members of strong action against whoever is responsible for the disappearance of the body.

The family members said that the last rites of the youth were to be performed on Thursday but his body disappeared alleging that negligence on part of the hospital authorities is the main reason behind it. They further alleged that the body of the youth was sold by the hospital authorities because he was young and demanded strong action against the hospital authorities.

However, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Saran said that the youth died a few days ago and the hospital authorities changed his body by mistake. " We will take strong action against those who are found to be negligent," he added. So far no statement has been issued by the hospital authorities regarding the incident.