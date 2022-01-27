New Delhi: Ahead of Punjab assembly polls due next month, the political turmoil in Punjab has intensified. The court also granted relief to jailed Congress leader and candidate Sukhpal Khaira and Akali Dal leader and candidate Bikram Majithia.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the petition of senior SAD leader Bikram Majithia seeking anticipatory bail next Monday. The court also asked the State of Punjab to not take coercive steps till then. The state has to submit the case record before the court.

Earlier today, Majithia appealed to the Election Commission of India to hold the Congress government accountable for violating high court directives, conducting raids on his residence, and harassing his family members even before the court passed its final verdict on his anticipatory bail plea.

Majithia was arrested in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered at Mohali on December 20, 2021. He alleged that the FIR was filed against him due to political reasons.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira also got bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. Khaira was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case. He was in judicial custody in Patiala jail. Khaira is the Congress candidate from the Bholath constituency.

Before getting bail from the High Court, the Mohali Court had allowed Khaira to file his nomination as a candidate of Congress from the Bholath constituency.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids on Khaira's residence in Bholath village at Ramgarh and his Chandigarh Residence on March 9, 2021. After the raids, the ED kept calling Khaira for questioning.

On November 11, 2021, ED arrested Khaira on money laundering charges. Khaira had filed a bail petition in the Mohali court but was not granted bail, after which he approached the HC.