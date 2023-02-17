Rupnagar (Punjab): Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visited a government school in Pujab's Rupnagar district to inspect the actual condition of the government schools in the state, on Friday. He issued a spot grant for renovation for the government school located in Nangran village.

He alleged that the successive governments and political parties failed to improve education facilities in the state. According to him, the successive governments have failed the people of the state. The Minister also tweeted about his visit and the issue of grant from his verified social media handle.

While lauding Bains' initiative to visit government schools on a regular basis for inspection, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a dig at the opposition parties saying that no education minister of the states ruled by the Congress or the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) put in so much effort and visit schools regularly.

In the tweet, the Minister described the poor condition of the school. Visited Government High School Nangran School had no playground, shabby classrooms, pathetic washrooms, but despite all, the students were full of life, the Minister's tweet elaborated on the school conditions. Issued major renovation grant on the spot, within 6 months this will be a totally changed school, will visit and share pics again, the Minister assured posting a video from his visit.

Also read: Students should be allowed to expand their horizons: PM Modi during Pariksha pe Charcha

Appreciating the education minister's efforts to provide quality education to the students, Manish Sisodia said, "the education minister of Punjab Harjot Singh Bains visits several government schools in the state to ensure that every child gets quality education. Is there any other education minister of the states ruled by BJP or Congress who works hard and visits schools on a regular basis(sic)?"