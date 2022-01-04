Chandigarh: Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa along with three of his cabinet colleagues have left for Delhi to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The three ministers accompanying Randhawa are Raja Warring, Pargat Singh, and Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

According to sources, Randhawa wants Navjot Singh Sidhu to be removed as Punjab Congress chief.

Randhawa had on Monday said that Sidhu is upset with him ever since he became the Home Minister of Punjab. "Sidhu has some problem. I share old relations with his family. But ever since I have become the home minister of Punjab, he is upset with me. If he wants the Home Ministry, I will leave and offer it to him," Randhawa said while addressing a press conference.

