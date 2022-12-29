Chandigarh: "The intelligence agencies once again issued an alert over possible terrorist attacks in Punjab. According to the agencies, the enemies sitting across the border can carry out rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attacks on the police stations to create disturbance in the State," while confirming the alert, the IG of Ludhiana range Kaustubh Sharma on Thursday said that after this vigilance has been increased by the police across the State.

"The police are alerted and we will ensure the safety of the people of Punjab," he said. Sharma said that the police have been deployed across the state and appealed to the public to inform the police if they suspect any terror activity in and around their areas. He also said that the government has provided help-line numbers to help the public.

Punjab Police on Tuesday busted a 'sub-module' of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa with the arrest of three men. The police also seized a loaded rocket-propelled grenade launcher from the accused. The arrest was a part of investigations into the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran, the IG said. Earlier on December 10, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a police station in Tarn Taran. The fired grenade was military-grade hardware, adding that there was a possibility that it was smuggled from across the border, Sharma added.