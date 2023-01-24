Ludhiana: Supporters of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu have erected hoardings in Punjab's Ludhiana amid speculations about the former Cricketer's premature release from jail in the road case. The hoardings hail Sidhu is the protector of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.

The hoardings carry a picture of Navjot Singh Sidhu along with his media advisor Surinder Dalla. Sidhu is currently lodged in Patiala jail in the 1998 case of road rage following a Supreme Court order. He was sent to jail on May 20 last year after he surrendered before a local court following a Supreme Court order.

Word around is that Sidhu premature release before Jan. 26 is highly unlikely. The Punjab Prisons Department's proposal features Sidhu's name in the list of 52 prisoners to be released as part of Republic Day celebrations. According to the rules, this proposal has to be approved by the Cabinet, after which the Governor approves the proposal. But Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has scheduled his next cabinet meeting on Feb. 1. Since the cabinet meeting won't be meet before Jan. 26, Sidhu will have to wait.

However, if Mann announces the release of the prisoners in his Republic Day speech, Sidhu might be able to walk out of the prison on Jan. 27 or 28. Meanwhile, the Congress high command has invited Sidhu to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar in its concluding leg.

The Tricolor Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will end in Srinagar on Jan. 30. The invitation has been sent by the Congress to his wife Navjot Kaur, who joined the yatra with Rahul here. Speculations about Sidhu's premature release have generated enthusiasm among the Congress leaders and his supporters.

There are also reports that Sidhu may be entrusted with a bigger responsibility by the Congress high command once he is released from prison. All eyes are now on Jan. 26 to see whether Sidhu will be released or not.