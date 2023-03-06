Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday paid obeisance at the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib ahead of the traditional festival 'Hola Mohalla'. The Punjab Chief Minister also participated in the religious rituals organised to mark the beginning of the festival. The Chief Minister took to Twitter over his visit to the Takht.

“On the occasion of 'Hola Mahalla', bowed down at the holy land Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib...prostrated at the Guru's feet and prayed for the prosperity and brotherhood of Punjabis,” Bhagwant Mann wrote on Twitter. The Punjab Chief Minister also put the pictures of his visit to the Takht. According to officials, the Punjab Chief Minister during his visit to the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the state.

He also offered prayers for unity in the state and wished Punjab would lead the country in every field. Mann said that that he considered himself lucky to participate in the opening ceremony of the 'Hola Mahalla' festival, which symbolises the fighting spirit of Punjabis in general and the Sikh community in particular. The Chief Minister said that he had the privilege of paying obeisance at this holy city, Sri Anandpur Sahib, which was established in the year 1665 by the ninth Guru, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, who protected human values ​​and rights.

The Chief Minister further said that the holy place is also the birthplace of Khalsa as in the year 1699, the tenth Guru of Sikhs Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji laid the foundation of Khalsa Panth on the holy land on the historic day of Baisakhi. Bhagwant Mann said that the holy land has always inspired Punjabis to fight against oppression and injustice.

While interacting with the officials on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Punjab government is committed to ensure world-class and adequate arrangements for the pilgrims coming in large numbers to the holy city during the 'Hola Mohalla'. Bhagwant Mann said that every year devotees celebrate this traditional festival with colours of unity, tolerance and brotherhood.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for adequate arrangements, including parking of vehicles, security arrangements, accommodation and other facilities for the pilgrims. He also asked the authorities to ensure that no stone is left unturned for the convenience of the pilgrims coming to pay obeisance. Bhagwant Mann called upon the people to celebrate this great event collectively with full enthusiasm, rising above the caste, creed or religion to reflect the sentiments of secularism and tolerance.