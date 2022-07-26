Chandigarh: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid glowing tributes to martyrs who laid down their lives fighting for the country. CM Mann paid rich tributes to the martyrs at the War Memorial at Bougainvillea Garden in Chandigarh.

Besides, the Punjab CM also interacted with NCC cadets on the occasion. Mann said that the country is safe because of our brave soldiers. "The sacrifice of our soldiers cannot be explained in words. The country will always remain indebted to martyrs," the Punjab CM added.

"We salute our soldiers who are maintaining vigil at our borders under harsh conditions. We will provide Rs 1 crore to family member of those soldiers losing life in line of duty. But this money cannot be compensated in terms of a soldier's sacrifice. But we'll ensure that the family doesn't face any financial hardships," said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.