Chandigarh: Amid a rift with Governor Banwarilal Purohit on overseas training of principals, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday flagged off the second batch of school principals for training in Singapore, sources said. Chief Minister Mann flagged off the second batch of principals from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration (Punjab) located in Sector-26 today morning.

Bhagwant Mann while talking to the media on this occasion said that the AAP government has made a promise to the people of Punjab that the children of Punjab would be given quality education. In the same vein, the second batch of school principals has left for Singapore, he said.

Transparent selection- The training session of principals will start tomorrow (March 4) and they will return to the state on March 11. Mann said the selection of these principals is done in a transparent manner for which a special team has been formed. The principals have given an undertaking that after the training they can be hired by the government for other schools as well.

“I also get calls from foreign countries that they want to sponsor schools in Punjab. No child will have to make a run for IELTS after completing class 12 in Punjab. We will not leave any opportunity where the students of Punjab can get to learn something,” CM Mann said.

First batch training complete- It may be recalled that a few days ago, the first batch of principals of schools in Delhi and Punjab returned from Singapore after completing the training there. Principals of 36 schools were included in the first batch. An experience sharing session was held at SBV Rose Avenue Government School, New Delhi after the Principal returned home.

Tussle over training- Significantly, the training of the principals in Punjab is at the centre of the tussle between Mann and Purohit. The governor had recently written a letter to CM Bhagwant Mann in which he asked him to explain the process adopted to select the 36 principals for the tour.

In a reply that left the Governor furious, Mann had said that he was "only answerable to 3 crore Punjabis, not to a Centre-appointed governor". The governor had also threatened legal action against the CM. The tussle turned ugly when the Governor refused to summon the assembly session prompting the CM Mann led Punjab government to approach the Supreme Court.