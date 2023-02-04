Chandigarh: In an apparent bid to mop up additional revenue, the Punjab government imposed a 90 paise per litre VAT on petrol and diesel through a resolution adopted by the state cabinet here on Friday. Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said, "Cess (VAT) has been imposed". "Cess (VAT) has been imposed because, for a long time, its need was felt.. and I think Punjab today needs revenue generation," he said.

The Cabinet gave its approval for a marginal increase in the VAT rate levied on the sale of petrol and diesel in the state. The increase in the VAT rate will lead to a marginal increase in the price of petrol and diesel by approximately 90 paise per litre. This will bring more parity in prices of Petrol and Diesel in comparison with neighbouring states, said a statement from Punjab government.

Notably, this is the first tax on fuel imposed after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power last year. Earlier in November 2021, three months before the February 2022 state assembly polls, the then Congress-led government in Punjab had lowered the VAT on petrol and diesel, making them cheaper by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre in the state.

Ashwinder Singh Mongia, an executive member of the Petroleum Dealers Association of Punjab, on Friday said that diesel was already much cheaper in some of the neighbouring states and the move will further widen the gap. Now, with the upward revision of VAT, the state government hopes to mop up Rs 300-400 crore per annum, he said.

Mongia said before the increase, the petrol rate in Mohali on Friday was Rs 97.11 per litre and it will be over Rs 98 per litre from Saturday. On Friday, diesel cost in Mohali was Rs 87.44 per litre and now it will cost over Rs 88 per litre, Mongia said. He said the fuel prices slightly vary between 10 paise to 25 paise in different parts of the state depending on transportation costs.

Giving price comparisons for diesel in neighbouring states as of Friday, Mongia said in diesel cost Rs 84.26 in Chandigarh, in Himachal's Baddi Rs 84.67, in Jammu Rs 83.26, while petrol in Chandigarh was Rs 96.20 per litre, Baddi Rs 95.26 and Jammu Rs 97.50.

He said the tax component on fuel in Punjab state at present includes existing cess on diesel in the state is Rs 1.05 per litre while on petrol it is Rs 2.05 per litre. A levy of 10 paise per litre of urban transport fund and 25 paise per litre on special infrastructure development fee are also in place.