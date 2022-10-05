Amritsar (Punjab): The Border Security Force in Punjab on Wednesday foiled a drug and narcotics smuggling bid by recovering four packets of suspected narcotics besides 50 live cartridges of 9MM on the Amritsar border in the state. “During wee hours, alert BSF troops foiled an attempt of ANEs, who were trying to throw contrabands over border fence.

During the search, BSF recovered 4 pkts of suspected narcotics and 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition,” a BSF spokesman said. The recovery comes five days after the BSF on September 30, recovered two packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin with a gross weight of 2.180 kg wrapped in yellow adhesive tape ahead of the border fence.

The preceding day, on September 29, in the afternoon hours, BSF troops recovered two plastic pipes lying in the field ahead of border fencing near village Bharopal, district Amritsar. A total of 0.560kg of suspected narcotics was recovered from these pipes, a spokesman said. On September 25, BSF troops recovered a plastic bottle tied with a hyacinth floating in the Sutlej river flowing from Pakistan to India.

On opening the bottle 1kg granular substance suspected to be heroin was recovered from it. On the night of September 24, BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object and fired on it. On searches, four packets weighing 3.290 kg of suspected narcotics were found.