New Delhi: Punjab's BJP leader, Jagjit Singh, has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the FIR lodged in Mansa district for singer Siddhu Moosewala's murder to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The petition states that Moosewala was receiving death threats and intimidation from international gangs for the past two years and yet the state government withdrew security.

"The way the cold-blooded killing was done in broad daylight is indicative of the fact that the state machinery in the state of Punjab has miserably failed in its duty not only to prevent the crime but also to effectively curb the menace of gang wars," read the plea. "There is a storm of fear and terror in Punjab which warrants interference by this Hon'ble Court as fundamental rights of the entire population of Punjab have been jeopardized at large," read the plea.

Singh contends that a lot of speculation has been going on in the matter, many accused have fled the state and it would be apt if the CBI conducts an inquiry and brings justice to Moosewala's family.

Also Read: SC directs Bombay HC to hear Anil Deshmukh's bail plea expeditiously