Chandigarh: The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab is likely to reshuffle the Cabinet in the coming days, sources said. The Cabinet expansion has been long overdue in the state with two ministerial vacancies in the 15-minister Cabinet. The Cabinet expansion was delayed due to the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the AAP made its debut this year.

While it won five seats in Gujarat, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party failed to open an account in Himachal. From the AAP's own perspective, the Cabinet expansion had been necessitated due to the upcoming municipal elections and the emerging law and order situation in the border state. In July this year, the Bhagwant Mann government inducted five new ministers into the Cabinet.

Chetan Singh Jauramajra was allotted Health and Aman Arora Housing and Urban Development. Anmol Gagan Mann was allocated Tourism and Cultural Affairs. It was the first cabinet expansion of the Mann-led government after the AAP stormed to power in the state after the Assembly elections earlier this year.

After the AAP formed the government following its resounding victory in the Assembly polls, 10 MLAs, including eight first-timers, were inducted as ministers in March. However, in May, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the Cabinet over graft charges, taking the strength of ministers to nine in the Cabinet.