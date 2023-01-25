Ludhiana: Amid tall claims by the Punjab government of expediting the issuance of NOCs for regularizing plots in illegal colonies, common people have complained about the inordinate delay in the issuance of the no objection certificates. In recent months, the Punjab government has claimed to have reduced the deadline of issuing the NOCs from 21 days to 15 days.

Significantly, an online portal was also set up in a bid to speed up the process of issuing the NOCs. However, the intended beneficiaries lamented the delay in the issuance of the NOCs. Some of the aggrieved beneficiaries alleged that they had been making rounds of the concerned offices for the last six months, but to no avail.

The aggrieved beneficiaries alleged that the tall claims of the government to have expedited the process to issue the NOCs had fallen flat. They also said that they are forced to stand in queues at the concerned offices all day, but have to return home disappointed without being issued the certificates. The pendency of the NOCs has been a major headache for the Punjab government for quite some time now.

A series of meetings of the high-powered committee comprising top officials of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Revenue Department have been held in the recent past. A deadline of 21 working days was fixed to complete the process to issue the NOC before it was brought down to 15 days.

However, the aggrieved beneficiaries have alleged that the statements have been confined to paper and that the assurances have not been implemented on ground. The pendency of the NOCs is being attributed to a lack of inter-departmental coordination or inconsistencies in documents being furnished by the intended beneficiaries.