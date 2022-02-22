Chandigarh: As voting for the 117 seats in the high-stake Punjab Assembly which saw a turnout of 71.95 per cent came to an end on Sunday, here is a look at prospects at the three main contenders in the fray-the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Akali Dal.

Congress: The highest turnout among the regions was in Malwa, which could be to the detriment of the Congress given the anti-incumbency wave. In 2017, the Congress had won 40 seats from here. On the other hand, the vote in Doaba from where Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting could be to the advantage of the Congress.

There are three seats in Doaba and the Channi factor is going well here. Channi has said that the contest was “between Akali Dal and Congress”. As for the turnout in other regions, Gidderbaha recorded 84.93%, Long 81.35%, Talwandi Sabo 83.70%, Guru Harsahai 81.08%, Sardulgarh 83.64%, Budhlada 81.52%, Fazilka 80.87%, Maur 80.57%, Bhuchho Mandi 80.40%.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also seems to be a strong contender in the elections with an apparent wave playing to its advantage. The party is expecting to increase its seat-share courtesy the anti-incumbency against the Congress. While the AAP's influence in some seats in Doaba is not very high the party is eyeing to benefit in Majha.

Akali Dal: After breaking alliance with the BJP following the farmer protests against the controversial farm laws, the SAD is looking for a rejuvenation in the current elections given the fact it had to face defeat in last elections. In Doaba also, Akali Dal had fielded its strong candidates in some seats which could benefit them but they would not get the benefit of Akali Dal seats in urban areas given that the BJP is not their ally anymore.

BJP: The BJP may emerge as a surprise in Punjab due to alliance of Congress deserter Captain Amarinder Singh and Dhindsa. Due to this multi-cornered competition, the margin of each victory will be much less.

