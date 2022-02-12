Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting poll-bound Punjab on Monday where he is likely to announce the release of a dozen Sikh prisoners in a bid to woo the voters in the state.

Punjab is going to the assembly polls on February 20. Sources said that on Monday, PM Modi is scheduled to address an election rally where he is likely to announce the release of 12 prisoners sentenced in different cases. Although the prisoners have already completed their jail periods, sources said that the BJP hopes PM Modi's proposed announcement will consolidate its vote base in Punjab and make up for the farmer's anger against the farm laws, which now stands revoked.

In fact, the Prime Minister's rally is being considered a “masterstroke” by the BJP in the ongoing campaigning for which preparations are going on in full swing. It has been learned from the sources that BJP high command is closely working with Punjab leadership to strengthen the Sikh vote in Punjab and the likely release of 12 prisoners is part of the bid. If sources are to be believed, the Union Home Ministry may approve the release of these on the demand of Sikh organizations.

In fact, a group of Sikh organizations has already taken up the matter with the Punjab BJP. The groups have been assured by union minister Gajender Shekhawat that he will talk to the concerned ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs so that the demand of the Sikhs can be fulfilled. It remains to be seen though whether the move to stage the Sikh prisoners' release or the PM Modi's visit creates a buzz in favor of the BJP in Punjab.

