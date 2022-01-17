New Delhi: In view of the forthcoming Punjab assembly elections 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to announce the CM candidate on Tuesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will make this announcement on Tuesday after visiting Chandigarh, said the source.

AAP has already made its position clear that the party will announce the name of the Punjab CM candidate before going to the polls. Bhagwant Singh Mann is on the top among the list of contenders for the post of CM.

Though, 'internal squabbling' had been going on in the party over the name of Bhagwant Singh Mann. A few days ago, some MLAs left AAP because they were not in favour of declaring the name of Mann as the CM candidate, said the source, adding, now the APP is set to announce the name of CM candidate, all speculations will be put to rest.