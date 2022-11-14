Chandigarh: In a major relief to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a PIL challenging the decision to grant regular parole to Dera head on Monday. A PIL seeking cancellation of the regular parole granted to Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Advocate HC Arora.

Dismissing the PIL, the High Court questioned the maintainability of this PIL asking "how can a petition against a person be considered as a public interest litigation". Earlier, Arora had sent a legal notice to the Haryana government demanding immediate rejection of parole granted to Ram Rahim. He also said that parole has been granted to Ram Rahim without foreseeing the consequences as he could threaten the peace of society.

Dera head has been out of jail three times in 2021 and two times in 2022 so far, In February 2022, Rah Rahim took a 21-day leave and in June 2022, he came out on a month's parole. According to the rules, Ram Rahim can get about 90 days of leave in a year.