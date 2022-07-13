Chandigarh: Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu escaped unhurt in a stone pelting incident on the Shatabdi express on Tuesday. The incident took place between the Babarpur and Gharaunda railway station when some assailants pelted stones at the Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express. The railway police and other police officials rushed to the spot as soon as the incident was reported. The officials are currently investigating the matter.

Sidhu has meanwhile claimed that the attack was a planned one, intended to cause him harm. Speaking to the media, Sidhu said that the attack happened when he was returning back after a hearing from the Supreme Court on the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi case. He was having apprehensions about the gangsters attempting to silence all voices they felt spoke against them.

Another RPF official said that the incident took place between Babarpur and Gharaunda railway station. "A team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) were sent to visit the incident site which is around 25 kilometres away from Panipat towards Karnal. Although Prima facie it did not seem to be an intentional or targeted attack. Such incidents of stone-pelting have been reported earlier too. It may be a coincidence that Punjab Advocate General was sitting in the coach at which stones were pelted," he said.

The windows of the Shatabdi express which have double-layered glasses were broken. The case would be registered under the sections of the Railway Act on the basis of the team’s report, the RPF Inspector maintained.