Patiala (Punjab): Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj, who became a legislator at the young age of 27, will get married on Friday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also attend the wedding ceremony and bless the newlyweds. Arrangements are being made for the wedding ceremony at Patiala.

Narinder Kaur Bharaj is marrying Mandeep Lakhowal, a leader of AAP Punjab unit. Bharaj, who is daughter of an ordinary farmer, contested for the first time from the Sangrur Assembly constituency and won with a record majority in the last Assembly election.

Despite being a first-timer, the young Bharaj defeated veteran Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla by a margin of 35,868 votes. Bharaj has become an MLA at a young age (27 years) in the last election. She graduated from Punjabi University, Patiala. Bharaj, who has completed LLB, later became the district youth president of AAP twice. During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, no one came forward to set up an 'AAP' polling booth in the Sangrur district. At such a difficult time, Narinder Kaur Bharaj set up a booth of AAP in their village. She lives in a joint family, which includes his parents, grandparents and uncles.