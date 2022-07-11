Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha Member Raghav Chadha has been appointed as the Chairman of the new temporary advisory committee of the Punjab Government. The government's decision, which has trickled out, has been met with sharp reactions from the Opposition parties in the state.

Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed the chairman of a temporary committee which would advise the government on matters of public importance, said party sources here on Monday. The AAP-led government had notified the committee a few days ago - much to the scepticism of the opposition parties.

The temporary committee headed by a chairman and run through members will not be entitled to any compensation, remuneration, or perks, according to the notification. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led government, accusing him of ceding too much power to Chadha through the committee.

Warring said appointing Chadha as chairman of the advisory panel is tantamount to making him the chief minister of Punjab. "Punjabis did not vote for this change. It seems @BhagwantMann ji has handed over the Punjab government on contract, said Warring in a tweet. The Shiromani Akali Dal also took a dig at the AAP-led government, saying the move put the show manager Raghav Chadha formally on stage.

The Puppeteer, the puppet and puppetry. The Circus Master removes the curtain, putting the show manager @raghav_chadha formally on stage. De facto CM Chadha taking over formally as Controller General is no news for Pbis. They always knew who pulls the strings in @BhagwantMann puppet dance. Now even the fig leaf of an elected govt is removed, striping (sic) naked the toothless tigers whom Pbis had placed their trust in, said the party in a tweet. (with Agency inputs)