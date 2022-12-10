Ludhiana: Punjab AAP leader KNS Kang has claimed to have caught a patwari “red-handed” while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. As per an AAP spokesperson, Kang, AAP halqa in-charge, Dakha, who had contested the assembly election from Mullanpur “nabbed” the accused identified as Mohan Singh posted in Kalpur village following a complaint by one Varinder Singh.

The complainant said that the accused demanded Rs 10,000 bribe in lieu of revenue records. Kang said the patwari was later handed over to SSP vigilance by Mullanpur police and a formal complaint was lodged by Varinder Singh. The AAP leader has shared this video of the “sting operation” on social media.