Chandigarh/Hyderbad: The year 2022, which is about to end was very eventful in Punjab mostly for the change of guard which saw Congress dethroned by the Aam Aadmi Party in the Assembly election in a major upset. Apart from elections, there were many eventful happenings in the state. Here is a look at the major events in Punjab this year in chronological order.

Controversy on the lapse in security of the Prime Minister: A major controversy erupted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab in the first week of the year itself. On January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Ferozepur to address a mega rally as part of the BJPs' campaign for the Punjab Assembly elections, but due to a security lapse, the PM had to return to Delhi without holding a rally.

While on his way, the Prime Minister's convoy got stuck in a jam on a flyover, about 30 km from his destination in Hussainiwala, and remained stuck there for about 20 minutes. The reason for the blockage was unearthed later when it was found that some protesters had blocked the road there. The rally in Ferozepur was consequently cancelled because of this obstacle. The Prime Minister went back to the Bathinda Airport following the incident. At that time, the state was ruled by Congress with Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister. The incident led to a war of words between the BJP and Congress.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Elections 2022: An interesting contest was seen in the Punjab Assembly elections held later in the year, as four major parties entered the fray-Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP. Captain Amarinder Singh, who the Congress sidelined as the CM, broke away from the party and supported the BJP by forming his own separate party, the Punjab Lok Congress Party. The relationship between the Akali Dal and its long-time ally the BJP had already soured during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed Agrarian Laws and the two contested the Assembly elections separately. However, the Akali Dal found its new partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

AAP's landslide victory in Punjab: On March 11, 2022, the results of the elections came out, which surprised everyone. In 2017, the Aam Aadmi Party, which was confined to the opposition, toppled major political bigwigs and formed the government in Punjab by winning 92 seats. Punjab got a new Chief Minister in the form of Bhagwant Mann. The traditional parties of Punjab faced a humiliating defeat.

Major differences within the traditional parties of Punjab: After the departure of Captain Amarinder Singh from the Congress, many veteran leaders of the Congress too left the party and joined the BJP, one of whom was the senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar. Sunil Jakhar had joined the BJP on May 19, after several senior Congress leaders joined the saffron party including Fatehjung Bajwa, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, former health minister Balbir Sidhu, Raj Kumar Verka and Shrekh Kaur. Congress also expelled many leaders due to anti-party activities.

AAP minister sacked on corruption charges: On May 24 2022, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked Health Minister Vijay Singla on corruption charges. Vijay Singla defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa in the Assembly election. Facing corruption charges, Singla had to go to Patiala jail. On July 8 2022, Vijay Singla came out of jail on bail.

Many veteran leaders of Punjab went to jail in 2022: After the Punjab Assembly elections, senior Akali leader Bikram Majithia had to go to jail on drug charges. However, Majithia got bail in August. He was imprisoned in the Central Jail of Patiala in a drug case. In May 2022, veteran Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu too had to go to jail in the 1988 road rage case and is still incarcerated in Patiala Central Jail.

Apart from Sidhu, Punjab Vigilance tightened its noose on the former ministers. Former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot were arrested by the Vigilance and sent to jail. Sangat Singh Giljian, who was the Forest Minister during Channi's tenure, was also on Vigilance's radar.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder and Mohali RPG attack: In an incident which shocked Punjab and left the fans of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala in grief, the rapper-singer was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 a day after his security was withdrawn by the AAP government. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

The Punjab Police had filed the first 1,850-page charge sheet against 24 accused in a Mansa court in August. The Punjab government had to bear the brunt of Sidhu Moosewala's murder in the Sangrur local elections. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party faced defeat in the Sangrur by-election on June 26 2022.

Marriage of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann got married this year, on July 7 to Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Besides Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, many other political leaders and religious figures attended the wedding. This was the second marriage of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after separating from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015.

How the year fared for Congress, AAP, Akali Dal and BJP: The year 2022 brought different experiences for all the political parties. Congress party faced a drubbing in the Assembly polls and had to be content with only 15 seats followed by the exit of senior leaders. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party government, built on the high expectations of Punjabis with 92 seats, was also faced with a major challenge with regard to law and order in Punjab.

The BJP, which finds itself isolated in Punjab after its separation from ally SAD, is trying to build its own base in the state. On the other hand, the year 2022 has not been perfect for the Akali Dal. The Akali Dal, which won 15 seats in 2017, was reduced to just three seats. The Akali Dal is now fighting for its political survival in Punjab.