Hoshiarpur: Four engineers of the Public Works Department of the Punjab Government have been suspended, after a video from the state's Hoshiarpur district displayed recarpeting of a stretch of road being done amid a heavy downpour in the Sherpur Dhakkon village under Chhabewal constituency.

Punjab Govt PWD suspends engineers after road construction video amid rains surfaces

In the video, both construction workers and the site in-charge were seen disregarding questions from the person recording the clip, and laying down layers of asphalt on the road swept away by water. In a subsequent order directing immediate suspension of those involved by the PWD, the four officials were identified as Tarsem Singh (Sub Divisional Engineer), Vipan Kumar (Junior Engineer), Parveen Kumar (Junior Engineer), and Jasbir Singh (Junior Engineer).

