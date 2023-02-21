Amritsar: A two-year-old kid has created a record by recognizing flags of 195 countries at such a tender age. Tanmay Narang from Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar, has taken the internet by storm by showcasing his rare skills. Tanmay has entered the World Wide Book of Records by recognizing the flags of as many as 195 countries, according to his mother Hina Narang.

Tanmay received the certificate, medal and catalogue of the World Wide Book of Records just a few days ago. Hina said Tanmay has made everybody proud with the rare feat. He is also set to register his name in the India Book of Records and the Guinness Book of Records, she said. When Tanmay was 1 year and 4 months old, he was exposed to mind development games, which did wonders for him.

The proud mother said that Tanmay could remember the names of a large number of fruits, vegetables, plants etc. He also memorized the currencies of the world countries and names of the sub-continents. Tanmay's parents said that they do not want him to be over-confident about the achievement and want him to continue learning more things.

Hina said that when she was pregnant, she listened to the Bhagavad Gita which she believes affected the baby. Besides, she also credits the learning atmosphere at home for Tanmay's memorization skills. She said that the family members gift Tanmay mind development games rather than offering him chocolates.

Tanmay's father Nishant said that their only dream is that their child should live his life happily by getting the right education. “Tanmay has learned a lot at such a tender age. We are feeling very happy,” he said.