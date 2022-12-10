Ludhiana: Two prisoners gave the slip to the Ludhiana Police in Punjab's Ludhiana on Friday. The prisoners have been identified as Harjinder Singh and Deepak Kumar. The police chased and caught one of the prisoners while the second accused escaped from the spot. According to sources, on Friday, the police bus brought 37 prisoners related to various cases from the Central Jail to the court. Amid security arrangements, all the prisoners were made to sit on the bus. In the evening, as the bus started going back to jail, the accused broke the bus door and escaped. The police chased the accused and nabbed Harjinder Singh while Deepak Kumar managed to escape.

On being informed, SHO Arshpreet Kaur, who arrived in the area of ​​Police Station Division No. 2, formed teams and launched a man-hunt to nab the absconding accused. According to police, an NDPS Act case has been registered against the accused Deepak. While Harjinder Singh was caught by the STF team. The police have recovered drugs from both the accused.