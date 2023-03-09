Amritsar (Punjab): President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Thursday and offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. During her visit, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami submitted a memorandum demanding the release of Sikh prisoners. "We feel that by not releasing the Sikh prisoners, they are being discriminated against and their human rights are being violated grossly in the world's largest democracy," said Dhami in the memorandum.

"We urge you to take cognizance of the release of Sikh prisoners and give necessary directions to the Centre and State governments concerned for their release," Dhami wrote to the President. Another memorandum about the setting up of a separate Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for the management of affairs of Gurdwaras in Haryana was also submitted.

The SGPC memorandum alleged that the Haryana government's nominated Gurdwara panel took illegal possession of the historical Gurdwara Sahibs in Haryana state, which are still notified under the management of SGPC under Section 85 of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925. The SGPC has sought the president's intervention in the matter. The body has also sought to repeal the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, under which a separate committee was formed to manage the affairs of Gurdwaras in Haryana.

The President was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, the President paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple and listened to "kirtan". Tight security arrangements were made in the city for the President's day-long visit. She also visited Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal here.

This was her first visit to the city after becoming the President. After paying obeisance at the Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), she went to the "langar hall" (community kitchen) and visited the area where utensils are washed. Afterwards, she went to the Information Centre of the Golden Temple where she was presented a robe of honour, a set of Sikh religious books, a replica of the Golden Temple, and a set of woollen shawls.

Also read: Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as Prez gives assent to Bill

During her visit to the Golden Temple, the President was given two memorandums by the SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, including one pertaining to the release of Sikh prisoners, its general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said. The SGPC has been seeking the release of the Sikh prisoners who, it claims, continue to be in different jails despite the completion of their sentences.

The SGPC in its memorandum mentioned the names whose release it has been seeking, which include Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination, Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict and Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life term in the Beant Singh assassination case.

Before leaving the Information Centre at the Golden Temple, the President wrote in the visitor book, "I am happy to visit Sri Harmandar Sahib and pay obeisance at the holy temple. This holy place with beautiful architecture and divine serenity around it evokes feelings of calmness and harmony. "I prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country."

The President wrote, "It was great to see the volunteers working tirelessly in the spirit of service and devotion specially during 'Langar'. May the teachings of Sikh Gurus continue to inspire us to practice brotherhood and unity." She also visited the historic Jallianwalla Bagh where she paid floral tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the nation. She wrote in the visitor's book that she humbly bows to the country's brave, who sacrificed their lives during the unfortunate genocide of 1919.

"An indebted nation would always remember the martyrs, who sacrificed everything for the nation. This (Jallianwala Bagh) memorial will always remind coming generations about the importance of freedom and sacrifice of brave freedom fighters made for it besides motivating them to contribute for nation building," she wrote. She also paid obeisance at the famous Durgiana Temple where she was honoured with a robe of honour by the Temple Management Committee.

At the temple, she was received and welcomed by BJP leader and Temple Management Committee president Lakshmi Kanta Chawla. Chief Minister Mann and MP Gurjeet Aujla accompanied the President. Earlier, upon her arrival at the airport here in the afternoon, the President was accorded a warm welcome by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Mann, Union Minister Som Prakash and Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla.