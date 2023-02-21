Amritsar (Punjab) : A Police head constable identified as Sandeep Singh has allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a room in his residence here, sources said. The deceased head constable became popular for distributing sweets upon the defeat of Novjot Singh Sidhu in the 2022 assembly elections.

Sandeep Singh distributed 'khushi khushi' sweets in an angry response to Sidhu's controversial statement during a poll campaign that his party sitting MLA can make a policeman wet his pants. Now that Sandeep Singh is found dead in his home has created a furore even as his wife or family members are yet to make a formal police complaint.

However, SI Satnam Singh said that there is no suicide note and immediate reason is not known. The deceased's wife was not yet in a condition to give a statement. The Police are awaiting a report from the family of the deceased to take further action. SI Satnam Singh said that he had received the information and reached the spot.

Sandeep Singh's body was removed from the fan in front of the family members. After the statement made by former Punjab Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu on police personnel, Sandeep Singh responded in his style. His response went viral on social media at that time. When Navjot Sidhu lost the Vidhan Sabha elections, Sandeep distributed Khushi Khushi Laddu.