Moga (Punjab): Government Middle School in Sadhan Wali Basti which has been running for the last 30 years has been locked by the administration. According to the information received so far, the case regarding the land of this school was going on in the court, regarding which the school has been locked up by the police administration. The children and their parents staged a sit-in outside the school, saying 'open our school, we have to study'.

The parents of the children protesting outside the school said that the future of their children is in the doldrums and appealed to the government to immediately allot a place for the children to continue their studies. It was said that some people had come here yesterday in the afternoon and found the school shut. The teachers said, "Yesterday we received a notice after which the school was locked by the police administration."