Gurdaspur (Punjab): A Pitbull attacked 12 people across 5 villages in Gurdaspur. The dog covered 15 Km from Tango Shah village to Chauhana village, seriously injuring people on its way. A retired army man killed the dog in his self-defense.

According to locals, the dog first attacked two laborers near Tango Shah village. Both of them managed to save themselves by tying a chain around the dog's neck. However, the dog managed to escape and attacked Dilip Kumar (62), who was sitting in his house. Kumar also tried to stop the dog by grabbing its neck but the dog dragged him again leaving Kumar bleeding profusely. Dilip Kumar was saved by his brother who dragged him inside the gate.

The dog then attacked Baldev Raj and injured his leg. From there, the pit bull ran towards Gharota road and reached the brick kiln, killing many animals on the way. It attacked the Nepalese watchman Ramnath at the kiln. Ramnath was saved by two stray dogs at the kiln. From there, the pit bull ran towards Chhni village and bit Mangal Singh who was sleeping there.

Also read: 'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

A total of 12 people were injured by the dog while causing terror throughout the night. After this, the pitbull reached Chauhana village running and attacked Captain Shakti Singh, a retired soldier, who was walking on the fields and seriously injured his arm. Singh caught the dog by its ears and put a stick in its mouth. Villagers came to his rescue and Singh along with others killed the dog.

The victims of the Pitbull attack were admitted to the Civil Hospital of Dinanagar and Gurdaspur for treatment.