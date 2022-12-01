Jalandhar: The town of Kartarpur in the Jalandhar district of Punjab is historically important. It is said that the Mughal ruler Akbar gifted the place to the fifth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Vasaya Nagar city established by Sri Guru Arjan Dev ji came to be known as a symbol of Hindu-Sikh-Muslim brotherhood.

While Kartarpur is known all over the world for its furniture business, the mutual brotherhood of Hindu, Muslim and Sikhs in the town is also cited as an example. The furniture made in Kartarpur not only adorns the Gurdwaras, but the goods are also used in temples and mosques and supplied all over the world.

In many instances, the furniture-making units are jointly owned by prominent Hindu-Sikh businessmen while the fine engravings are done by Muslim artisans. According to Rafi, a young Muslim, who works in Kartarpur, his family settled here about 40 years ago. Rafi said that there are about 500 Muslim families living in Kartarpur, many of whom have been here since independence.

Also read: Karnataka: Muslim farmer champions religious harmony by giving first crop to Hindu Math

Today all these families run their homes here by making furniture and other wood carving units. Rafi said that Muslim families do not want to do any other business. Hence, they do not teach their children beyond Class X. According to Rafi, Muslim families get a lot of love from people of all religions in Kartarpur and all work and live together in perfect harmony.

Paramjit Singh, who deals in furniture in Kartarpur, said that along with furniture, he also prepares Palki Sahib, Peera Sahib and beds for Sukhasan for Gurudwaras. Singh said the furniture items are incomplete until the Muslim artisans engrave the designs on them. According to Paramjit Singh, these families have been living here for many generations. “The question of Hindu, Sikh and Muslim has never crossed anyone's mind here,” Singh said.