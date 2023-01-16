Chandigarh: Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar submitted his resignation to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on January 10 and it was accepted on January 13 by the V-P, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University. Following his resignation, Dean of University Instruction (DUI) Renu Vig has been given the charge till further orders. Kumar's resignation came amid the allegations of corruption charges against him. Last year, the teachers' association also complained to the university Chancellor against the V-C and alleged him of 'illegal appointments' and instilling a 'gift culture' in the university.

Also read: Gujarat Vidyapith appoints in-charge VC after High Court direction

Speaking to reporters on Monday, senior Panjab University Fellow and Additional Advocate General of India Satya Pal Jain said many complaints had reached the Vice-President's office and added that the Centre had zero tolerance towards corruption. When asked, Jain said that he was unaware that Kumar was asked to resign. However, he accepted that Kumar had submitted his resignation on January 10.

Jain added that a search committee would be formed to select the new Vice-Chancellor. Raj Kumar joined as the V-C of Panjab University on July 23, 2018, and later his tenure was extended for three years. Before joining the university, Kumar was the Director, Dean and Head of the Institute of Management Studies, at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).