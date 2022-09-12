Pakistani drone spotted near International border in Gurdaspur
Published on: 46 minutes ago
Gurdaspur (Punjab) : A Pakistani drone was spotted near International Border in the area of BSF's Rosa Post BOP 89 Bn in Gurdaspur on Monday morning around 5 am. The jawans fired several rounds of bullets at it following which it flew back to Pakistani side. Currently search operation by BSF & Police is underway. (ANI)
