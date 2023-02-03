Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone entering India from along the international border in Punjab, which intruded into the Amritsar sector in the intervening night of February 2 and 3 at 2:30 am, a senior official said. The drone entered the area of responsibility of the Border Observation Post (BOP) Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of Punjab, said the official.

The drone was recovered on Friday morning, along with a packet of contraband between the border fence and the zero line, said the official. "A five-kg packet containing heroin has been recovered, along with the quadcopter. Further search for possible drone droppings is underway in the area," the official said. On Thursday, the BSF suspected drone activity at the Indo-Pak border near the Mumbeke village of Fazilka district in Punjab in the early hours of Wednesday. The troops intercepted the drone by firing and recovered 2.622 Kilograms of heroin.

On February 1, 2023, during night hours, the BSF deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound and blinking red light of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near its bordering Mumbeke village in Fazilka. As per the drill, troops tried to intercept the drone by firing. The whole area was cordoned off and police and agencies concerned were informed.

Furthermore, during the search of the area, the BSF recovered three packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin weighing 2.622 kilograms, along with a blinker device from a wheat field near Mumbeke. Furthermore, during the search of the surrounding area near the bordering Kabul Shah village, BSF troops recovered another three packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin weighing 2.612 kilograms, along with a blinker device packed together, from a wheat field. The recovered suspected narcotics substance is six packets with a gross weight of 5.234 kgs and two blinker devices. Both blinker devices had two batteries attached to each of them.