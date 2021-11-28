Pak national crosses border, handed over to Pakistan Ranger
Gurdaspur (Punjab): Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a Pakistani national to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, who had crossed Indian Territory inadvertently.
According to the BSF Punjab Frontier, the Pakistani national had crossed the international border and was detained by the BSF troops on Friday.
One Pak national inadvertent crosser handed over to Pakistan Rangers by #BSF on 27/11/2021 as Good will gesture & on Humanitarian ground.
Pak national had crossed IB and was detained by vigilant #BSF troops on 26/11/2021.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/AoLSSl6B9j
"One Pakistan national inadvertent crosser handed over to Pakistan Rangers by BSF on November 27 as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian ground.
Pakistan national had crossed IB and was detained by vigilant BSF troops on November 26," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.
(ANI)